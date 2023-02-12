Spirituality, balanced work help beat stress, says expert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

A motivational talk on “Stress to Smile” was organised at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here today.

Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH, introduced motivational speaker Amogh Lila Das to the audience.

Delivering the talk, Das spoke about causes of stress in our life and their solutions. He said the main causes were unhealthy competition, lack of good association, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of spirituality and unrealistic expectations. People just think work as worship but spirituality was as essential as doing work only. He gave solutions for getting relieved from stress. He suggested for shifting focus from personality to person. “What we are as a person is more important. We must know how to balance mind and demands of body. We must know our identity, i.e. we are soul and not the body. Too much attachment to requirements of body only without doing anything for the soul is a primary cause of stress. We must have learning attitude with regard to spirituality.

“We must have expertise in tackling our false ego. Balanced work with adding spirituality in life can definitely make us stress-free,” he said. He said people must take stress but that should be for advancement in spiritual life.

Das said only persons who were too much materially engrossed underwent depression due to stress, and commit suicide. A spiritualist never commits suicide, he added.

The programme was attended by more than 800 persons, including Prof AK Attri, Professor In charge of Academics, many faculty members, students and other staff.