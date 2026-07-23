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Home / Chandigarh / Spl programme in paediatric dermatology launched at PGI

Spl programme in paediatric dermatology launched at PGI

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:15 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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PGIMER Chandigarh. File photo
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In a new development for medical education and child healthcare in India, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has launched the country’s first three-year DM (Doctor of Medicine) Super-Specialty Programme in Paediatric Dermatology through the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) pathway.

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The pioneering programme, introduced by the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of dermatology education in India and further reinforces PGIMER’s leadership in academic excellence, advanced patient care and research.

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Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, while commending the department for this innovative initiative, stated, “The launch of India’s first DM Super-Specialty Programme in Paediatric Dermatology through the INI-SS pathway is a landmark achievement that reflects PGIMER’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and patient-centred healthcare. The programme will nurture highly skilled specialists, strengthen specialised paediatric skincare, promote cutting-edge research and multidisciplinary collaboration.”

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