Splash pool party held

Brookfield International, Kurali

With smiles and giggles abound, students enjoyed a splash pool party at the school. Dressed in stylish swimwear, they plunged into the cool pool and entertained themselves thoroughly. Students played with toys and enjoyed the fountains. The celebratory music beats at the party made the surrounding delightful.

Solitaire International, Panchkula

The much-anticipated valedictory function of the summer camp, ‘Beat the Heat’, was celebrated at the school with great enthusiasm. From yoga and fencing to taekwondo and basketball, the camp catered to a diverse set of interests and talents. The function ended with captivating dance performances.

MDAV, Sector 22, Chandigarh

Officials of Fire Department, Chandigarh, visited the school campus and demonstrated the ways of operating different types of fire extinguishers. Students actively attended the session and learnt about fire safety rules and measures.

Banyan Tree, Chandigarh

The school organised its summer camp, which encompassed a wide range of activities. Participants immersed themselves in music, dance, theatre, yoga, painting, photography and even abacus, providing them with hands-on experiences and opportunities for personal growth. Professional coaches trained students in outdoor activities such as basketball, football and skating.

Shivalik Public, Mohali

The school organised an orientation programme for teachers from its all branches, including those at Chandigarh, Mohali and Patiala. Eminent resource persons enlightened the faculty. School director DS Bedi addressed the faculty members and motivated them to continue to learn, grow and make a positive difference in the lives of their students.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chd

Brig Parvinder Singh, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, visited the annual training camp at the school. Addressing cadets, Brig Parvinder spoke about the significance of national integration and national consciousness. He informed the cadets that the NCC played a pivotal role in formulating national integration. As many as 325 cadets from various schools and colleges of the city are attending the camp.