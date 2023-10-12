Sports achievers' wait for cash reward to be over soon

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 11

The UT Sports Department has initiated the process of honouring local players who have brought laurels to the city in various international competitions in the past and were awaiting cash rewards.

In a latest notification, the department has invited applications from sportspersons who secured first position in affiliated events from 2017-18 till August 27 this year. The disbursement of reward will be subject to availability of funds.

Sources said the achievers were likely to be rewarded as per the old sports policy. An official confirmed the department had already received nearly 30 applications and the process of scrutiny was underway. “The last date for submitting the application was October 2. Since the department is not having any planned budget (for this expenditure), the disbursement will be subject to availability of funds. The final list will be referred to the higher authorities and the process of getting approval may take some time,” said an official.

In April, this year, the Chandigarh Sports Council had approved to clear the backlog of cash rewards worth Rs 2.92 crore for sportspersons who won laurels in national championships during 2020-21 and 2021-22. A total of Rs 1.32 crore was given to 172 players in various disciplines such as athletics (para), cycling, fencing, kabaddi, roller skating, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling for 2020-21 and Rs 1.60 crore to 245 players for achievements in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, coaches of the department have been ignored in the notification even as they had also been expecting to get rewarded as per the policy. Sources said the coaches were to get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 for their trainees winning gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.