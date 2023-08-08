Sports bodies demand access to govt facilities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

After the UT Sports Department allowed local tennis and cricket associations to run their operations from government-owned stadiums (on lease or on by paying monthly rent), other sports associations have also demanded a similar arrangement.

During a meeting of the standing committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council of Sports here today, representatives of 21 local associations demanded that they be provided with an office for carrying out their day-to-day official activities.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sanjay Tandon in the presence of Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports; Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports; and Col Irshad Khan. The representatives demanded engagement of more coaches in the department, latest sports equipment and augmented and improvement of the sports infrastructure.

Arora said the process had already been initiated by the department to engage/recruit more coaches. He also apprised that the requirement of equipment for various sports had been fulfilled and orders regarding others had already been placed. He said the construction of a billiards and snooker and pool hall at the Sports Complex, Sector 42, and 400-metre 8-lane synthetic athletic track were nearing completion. Tandon welcomed the suggestions.

#Cricket