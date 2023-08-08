Sports bodies demand access to govt facilities

Chandigarh, August 7
After the UT Sports Department allowed local tennis and cricket associations to run their operations from government-owned stadiums (on lease or on by paying monthly rent), other sports associations have also demanded a similar arrangement.
During a meeting of the standing committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council of Sports here today, representatives of 21 local associations demanded that they be provided with an office for carrying out their day-to-day official activities.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sanjay Tandon in the presence of Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports; Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports; and Col Irshad Khan. The representatives demanded engagement of more coaches in the department, latest sports equipment and augmented and improvement of the sports infrastructure.
Arora said the process had already been initiated by the department to engage/recruit more coaches. He also apprised that the requirement of equipment for various sports had been fulfilled and orders regarding others had already been placed. He said the construction of a billiards and snooker and pool hall at the Sports Complex, Sector 42, and 400-metre 8-lane synthetic athletic track were nearing completion. Tandon welcomed the suggestions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...