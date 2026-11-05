Sports complex pool staff halt work over salary dues, resume after assurances

The operators and helpers responsible for maintaining the swimming pool water at the Sports Complex, Sector 39, locked the doors of the heat pump junction and stopped work on Wednesday morning, alleging non-payment of their salaries for the past three months.

However, by evening, the Engineering Department swung into action and ensured a solution to the aggrieved individuals within the next two days. The operators resumed work at the plant after receiving the assurance.

Advertisement

In the morning, two operators and two helpers had stopped the work after not getting paid for their last three months, including one of the last month. “We have written to the higher authorities many times, but no solution was offered. Despite the festive season, we failed to get the salaries, after which we decided to take this drastic step,” said one of the operators running the pool. The heating pump junction room was put under locks.

Advertisement

“The matter has come to my notice and it will be solved in no time,” said CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh. By evening, the engineering department officials reached the venue and solved the matter. The officials concerned asked the operators and helpers to wait for two more days, and assured they will be paid all the dues. With this assurance, the operations at the swimming pool were resumed.

The Sector 39 Sports Complex recently hogged limelight as the swimming pool arena has been converted into the city’s second all-weather pool, and is expected to witness a huge rush of members. It will also be for the first time that the sports department will run two all-weather pools in the winter season, which is expected to start later this month.

Advertisement

“The problem pertaining to the contractor’s work occurred five months back. However, the contractor was changed, but now this new problem has emerged,” said an official.

During the winter season, the Sector 23 all-weather pool, which functions under the sports department, records a heavy rush of users, and with the addition of the Sector 39 facility, the department is expecting to receive the same craze here. “The maintenance of the pool is important, and without the staff it will be really tough. Hopefully, this problem gets resolved soon,” added another official.