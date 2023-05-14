Sports council to conduct trials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The Chandigarh Sports Council (CSC) will organise trials to fill vacant seats in junior and senior batches of Chandigarh Football (Boys) and Hockey Academy (Boys and Girls). The scheduled programme for the selection trials is already fixed, read the circular.

The trials for selecting players under junior football academy will be conducted on May 17 and May 18 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. The players born on or after January 1, 2009, with a minimum height of 155 cm will be eligible for the trials. The trials for choosing junior girls in the hockey academy will be conducted on May 29 and 30. Players born on or after January 1, 2009, having a minimum height of 142 cm will be eligible.

Female hockey players in the senior women’s batch will be selected on May 31 and June 1 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Players born on or after January 1, 2007, and having a minimum height of 150 cm will be eligible for the trials. The players have to undergo various tests.