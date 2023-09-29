Sports Dept debars service provider, staff await salary

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 28

Contractual staff members of the UT Sports Department have reportedly been waiting for their dues for a month now.

It has come to light that this is a recurring problem with a private firm hired to engage and manage contractual employees was debarred over certain shortcomings. The contract was later given to a new company, which too was debarred after a few months.

As the process to choose a new service provider will take some time, the employees are at the receiving end. “The new contractor failed to submit certain details and has thus been debarred. I am not sure how long will it take (salary disbursal), but the file has already been put up for getting necessary approvals,” said an official, who manage finances.

As per the practice, the department releases the amount to the service provider, who disburses salaries among the employees, including attendants, supervisors and security guards.

An employee said, “If the department is facing any problem, they should release the salaries on their own. The service provider acts a middle man. With salary, most of us are finding it difficult to make ends meet. We are already underpaid and the delay in releasing salary hits us hard.”

In March, the Sports Department Contract Workers Union had threatened to protest against the authorities at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. However, the matter was resolved. “The department should take up the matter on humanitarian grounds. The staff members are left with no option, but to seek financial support from others,” said another employee.

“The contractor has failed to submit the performance guarantee. A show-cause notice was issued to him. The process of tender cancellation has been initiated and the company will be blacklisted. We have to abide by the rules. The employees didn’t get their last month’s salary. The process to find a new service provider will take some time,” said a department official.