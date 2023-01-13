Chandigarh: Sports Director begins monthly review meetings with Engg Dept

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 12

In order to speed up pending projects related to sports infrastructure in Chandigarh, the Director Sports, UT Sports Department, has started monthly review meetings with its counterparts UT Engineering Department, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the last decade.

A similar kind of review meeting was held on January 6 and the follow-up meeting is scheduled for February 6. In the last meeting, nearly 32 projects related to 15 sports complexes were discussed and given deadlines to complete the work.

In the past, lack of coordination between the Sports Department and the Engineering Department emerged on various occasions. The Sector 17 football stadium (now Urban Park) or Sector 10 skating rink or building similar kind of sports complex in various parts of the city are live examples of poor coordination.

“This will help us to keep a track on development projects related to sports infrastructure in the city. I am not aware of what happened in the past, but these review meetings will surely have a better outcome. This way, we can actually get a development report and reasons behind the shortcomings, if any. It will benefit sportspersons as well as city residents,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports.

The Engineering Department manages construction and upgrade or repair of all sports complexes in the city. New projects also get engineering nod before starting the ground work. The Engineering Department usually faces the flak for delay in projects related to the Sports Department and such meetings are likely to help both departments in building better communication.

At present, projects such as building a cue sports centre at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, laying a synthetic track at the Sector 18 hockey stadium, converting two indoor swimming pools into all-weather facilities among others are pending with the Engineering Department.

