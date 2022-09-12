Sports Min opens cricket stadium at Kharar village

Mohali, September 11
Sports Minister Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated Rana Green Field Cricket Stadium at Cholta Kalan village in the Kharar constituency here today.
He also played cricket on the occasion. Cabinet Minister Madam Anmol Gagan Mann was also present. Mann announced to pave the dirt road leading to the stadium.
Addressing the gathering, the Sports Minister said the stadium would benefit the youth. Apart from this village, players from nearby villages could also play in this stadium.
In her address, Cabinet Minister Madam Anmol Gagan Maan assured the people of the constituency that all promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party government would be fulfilled. She also encouraged the youth and the elderly to take more interest in sports. She said if any player faced any kind of problem, he/she should bring it to her notice. She promised to solve the problems of players on time.
Charanjit Singh, MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Constituency; Malvinder Kang, spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party; Ravinder Singh, SDM Kharar; Rupinder Kaur Sohi, DSP; administrative officers; Jitinder Rana, head of the Management Committee; Ram Babu, a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and villagers were present on the occasion.
#anmol gagan maan #anmol gagan mann #Cricket #Kharar #Mohali
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents
Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs
125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today