Sports Min opens cricket stadium at Kharar village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 11

Sports Minister Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated Rana Green Field Cricket Stadium at Cholta Kalan village in the Kharar constituency here today.

He also played cricket on the occasion. Cabinet Minister Madam Anmol Gagan Mann was also present. Mann announced to pave the dirt road leading to the stadium.

Addressing the gathering, the Sports Minister said the stadium would benefit the youth. Apart from this village, players from nearby villages could also play in this stadium.

In her address, Cabinet Minister Madam Anmol Gagan Maan assured the people of the constituency that all promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party government would be fulfilled. She also encouraged the youth and the elderly to take more interest in sports. She said if any player faced any kind of problem, he/she should bring it to her notice. She promised to solve the problems of players on time.

Charanjit Singh, MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Constituency; Malvinder Kang, spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party; Ravinder Singh, SDM Kharar; Rupinder Kaur Sohi, DSP; administrative officers; Jitinder Rana, head of the Management Committee; Ram Babu, a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and villagers were present on the occasion.

