Sports Policy draft out; Rs 6-crore cash award for Olympics gold

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 8

Finally, the UT Sports Department has made public the draft of the Chandigarh’s first sports policy. It will remain open for suggestions for the next 15 days.

As per the draft, the policy is not only restricted to benefit sportspersons, but it will open gates for various stakeholders (public/private government) to chip-in for the development of sports. However, the policy mentions little about solution or specific rules for the promotion of coaches, cash award criteria (regarding bona fide resident or minimum years of being a city resident) for players and steps needed against the running of private sports associations from government land at throwaway user charges.

Also there is not much on regulations or relaxation for sports associations, recruiting equal number of number coaches as per the existing infrastructure and recruiting coaches of such events which are included under the cash awards/state scholarships but has no facility in the department.

How one can submit suggestions Suggestions will be entrained at [email protected] or by post to Director Sports, Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh. Pin:160036 by May 23 up to 5pm.

Cash awards

The department proposes to honour Olympics/Paralympics gold medallists with a cash award of Rs 6 crore. Local players representing India will be awarded Rs 6 crore (for gold), Rs 4 crore (for silver), Rs 2.5 crore (for bronze) and Rs 15 lakh (for participation). For Asian/Para Asian Games, players will be awarded Rs 3 crore (for gold), Rs 1.5 crore (for silver), Rs 75 lakh (for bronze) and Rs 7.5 lakh (for participation). For Khelo-India Games, players will get Rs 1 lakh (for gold), Rs 75,000 (for silver) and Rs 50,000 (for bronze). Similarly, players representing the city/nation in other games will also get cash awards.

Also, first three positions holders of the inter-school, inter-college and mini/sub-junior/junior and senior championships (conducted by sports associations of Chandigarh) will also be given cash awards.

Coaches to be honoured

Coaches will be also honoured for their players winning medals in the above-mentioned tournaments. The highest award for a coach is Rs 20 lakh (gold at Olympics/Paralympics Games), followed by Rs 15 lakh (silver) and Rs 10 lakh (bronze). However, no specific rules have been mentioned for timely promotion of coaches.

Only 17 meets on calendar

While the department has chosen 38 sport disciplines for awarding cash prizes, state scholarships and for issuing gradations, the draft claims to conduct annual championship (2023-24) for only 17 disciplines, excluding the All-India Administrator’s Challenge Football Cup and squash (which didn’t find any mention in any of the cash awards list). Besides these 19 disciplines, the department will organise tourneys for special children, summer coaching camps, trekking expeditions, inter-department tournaments of badminton, cricket and volleyball.

Stadium advertisements

The policy also mentions introduction of advertisement in sports complexes. “The department will explore various instruments of advertisement such as unipoles, digital screens, hoardings etc, inside sports complexes at chargeable basis. A pre-defined set of rules and norms in this regard will be formulated,” says the draft.

Sector 17 football stadium finds no mention

While the policy mentions high about the sports facilities under the department, the Sector 17 football stadium fails to find a mention. After four years of renovation, one of the oldest stadiums of the city, the Sector 17 stadium was built with much fanfare. However, the department refused to take over the ground citing technical reasons and it is still under the Horticulture department.

Jobs under sports quota

The policy confirms that jobs to sportspersons under sports quota will be given as per instructions issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, from time to time.