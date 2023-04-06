Sportspersons’ wait for cash awards ends

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 5

After a long wait of two years, sportspersons, who brought laurels to the city in national championships, finally got cash awards. The Chandigarh Sports Council has approved the cash award amounting to Rs 2,92,16,000 for sportspersons, who claimed first three positions in national championships during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

A total of Rs 1,32,50,000 has been given to 172 players of various disciplines such as athletic (para), cycling, fencing, kabaddi, roller skating, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling during the year 2020-21 and a sum of Rs 1,59,66,000 has been awarded to a total of 245 players in disciplines such as athletic (para), basketball, boxing, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, hockey, judo, roller skating, rowing, shooting, table tennis and wrestling during the year 2021-22.

“These cash awards were pending for the past two years due to various reasons. However, the total amount has been released to all beneficiaries,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, UT Administration.

While the winners of national championships have been awarded, players who excelled in international events have to wait for a while to get the cash awards.

Process to be streamlined

Meanwhile, Sorabh Kumar Arora maintained that the department was working to streamline the process of granting cash awards to achievers within a limited timeframe to avoid any inconvenience. “We are bringing some changes in the process so that players get their awards immediately after winning medals. This will help players to continue their training,” said Arora.

Winners of Khelo India Games to get award soon

The winners of the recently concluded Khelo India Games, held in Madhya Pradesh, will get cash awards in the coming weeks. The department will award the winners of the Khelo India Games with Rs 8.60 lakh. The Chandigarh contingent finished 16th in the Khleo India Games with a total of 17 medals - five gold medals, one silver medal and 11 bronze medals.

Distribution of money

