Sporty musical soiree at Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields Play School hosted its much-loved sporty musical soirée at its Sector 24 campus on Sunday. The 90-minute programme featured spirited performances by children from the 2–5 age group.

The event opened with a colourful march past, followed by a delightful sequence of performances such as The Walt Disney Show, Counting Club, CheerLeaders, Pattern Parade and Happy Feet. Each presentation reflected the children’s everyday learning experiences, set to cheerful and child-friendly music.

A major highlight of the afternoon was the series of races. Events such as Soaring Kites, Blowin’ Windmills, Speedy Ladybirds, Gunny Sacks, Wobbly Balloons and the ever-popular Lemon ’n’ Spoon kept both participants and spectators thoroughly engaged. As many as 350 children from Play Class, Nursery and Lower KG participated the events.

A brass band from the high school, comprising children aged 9 to 11 years, performed brilliantly alongside the Chandigarh Police Band, earning special appreciation from the audience. The sporty musical soirée concluded on a joyful note, reaffirming Strawberry Fields’ commitment to holistic early childhood education through play, performance and joyful learning, school director Atul Khanna said.