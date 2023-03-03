Spring Fest: Gurukul garden adjudged 'best maintained'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

The Gurukul, Panchkula, clinched the coveted ‘Best Maintained Garden in a School’ award for the 19th consecutive year, at the ongoing 34th Spring Fest, an annual flower festival of Panchkula, organised by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

The theme of the Gurukul’s garden this year was ‘Inclusion by Celebrating Differences’. Acknowledging that each child is unique and special, the variety of colours in the garden were dedicated to all children, who are like colours, each different, but together making a beautiful rainbow.

School director Sanjay Thareja said it was the outcome of untiring and creative efforts of the teachers, in-charge of the horticulture division of school, members of the school’s Eco Club – Birds of Paradise’ and school gardeners.