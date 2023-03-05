Spring Fest off to a colourful start in P'kula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 4

Over 50,000 people are expected to participate in the two-day 35th Spring Fest that began at the Yavanika Garden in Sector 5 here today. This event has rekindled everyone’s enthusiasm after the Covid pandemic. Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal stated this after inaugurating the festival.

He said dry flower decorations, including different varieties of flowers, are also centre of attraction in this year’s festival. He said this time, visitors would see floral jewellery, vegetable carving, laser show, puppet show and magic show.

Kaushal said Surajkund Mela, who was organised in Faridabad recently, witnessed a footfall of more than 5 lakh people. Such fairs and festivals were important for society as these bring joy and happiness among the people. He visited various stalls set up in the park and observed different varieties of flowers, dry flower decorations and vegetable carvings. He also encouraged the artistes.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, told the Chief Secretary that this time more than 1,500 schools, institutions and organisations were participating in the fest. During the two-day event, ‘hasya ras’ sammelan, mehndi competition, fancy dress competition, couple dance, mono acting, best-out-of-waste, pot painting, face painting and folk dance would be held. Special arrangements for swings had been made for the children. Cultural programmes will also be organised in the open air theatre in the evening. Hot air balloon and ITBP Band had also become a part of this festival for the first time.

Among other dignitaries, HSVP Administrator Dharamveer Singh, Chief Engineers Haridutt Sharma and Sanjeev Chopra, Superintending Engineers Rajeev Sharma and Aditya Sharma were present on the occasion.