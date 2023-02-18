Spruce up roads from airport to venue: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 17

Mohali administration officials today reviewed preparations for the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit-2023, which is scheduled to be held on February 23 and 24 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said, “The mega event would boost the economy of the state and play a major role in its development.” The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to spruce up the roads leading to the venue from the international airport.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur and GMADA Chief Administrator Amandeep Bansal were present on the occasion.