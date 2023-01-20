Sr leader questions city Cong's no-vote decision

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod today raised questions over the decision of the city unit of the party to abstain from the recent mayoral polls.

“The city BJP won the Mayor’s post by one vote as the six Congress councillors stayed away from the elections. The party should think over it seriously that who is our enemy number 1 at present,” tweeted Pramod, tagging Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

On this, city Congress president HS Lucky said, “It is his individual opinion. While taking the decision, due process was followed in consultation with the central leadership. Local councillors and senior party leaders then took the decision to stay away from both the BJP and AAP.”

The BJP won all three posts during the mayoral polls. The ruling party had 15 and the AAP had 14 votes. The six votes of the Congress could have decided which party would win, but it preferred to abstain in view of political consequences.