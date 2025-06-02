Students from Sri Chaitanya in Chandigarh and Panchkula have excelled in the JEE Advanced 2025 examination, with nine securing ranks within the Top 500 and three achieving ranks in the Top 10 across India.

Advertisement

Among the top performers, Akshita secured AIR 204. “It’s a dream come true,” she said.

Arshdeep, a student from the repeater batch scored AIR 8,388 in JEE Mains 2024 and improved to AIR 343 in JEE Mains 2025, and now soared to AIR 290 in JEE Advanced.

Advertisement

In a press release, Mrinal Singh, centre director, Sri Chaitanya North, said: “This is a proud moment for all of us. These results speak about the potential of students when nurtured with care and coached with clarity. We believe these bright minds will now move ahead to some of India’s finest institutions and make a positive mark on the world.”