Sri Guru Gobind College win inter-college swimming meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

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Sri Guru Gobind College (SGGS), Sector 26, and Panjab University Campus won the Panjab University Inter College Swimming Championships for men and women, respectively. In the men’s category, the Sector 26 team claimed the top position with 1,837.5 points, while DAV College, Sector 10, claimed the second spot with 950 points. The Panjab University campus finished third with 925 points. In the women’s category, the campus swimmers secured overall the top position with 1,475 points and SGGS team finished second with 1,312.5 points. MCMDAV College, Sector 36, claimed the third position with 900 points.

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Meanwhile, Avinesh Singh created the new meet record in the 1500m free style event by clocking 17 minutes and 42:72 seconds (17:42:72). Pari of SGGS College set the new meet record in 800m freestyle with a timing of 10:41:82. In the 200m breaststroke event, Ramrinder Singh of SGGS College claimed the first position, followed by Anas from the same college at second spot and Keshav Kaushik of GGDSD College, Sector 32, at third position.

In the women’s 100m butterfly event, Arshpreet of the campus team won the title by racing ahead of Shumhnoor of MCMDAV College, Sector 36. Vanshika Sharma of the campus team finished third. In the 200m backstroke event, Neelan Jana (GN Narangwal College), Varnika (Panjab University Campus) and Shubhnoor (MCMDAV College) claimed the top three positions, respectively.

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In the men’s 800m freestyle event, Avnesh Singh (GN College Narangwal), Parth (SGGS College) and Abhay Prakash Sahu (DAV College, Sector 10) won medals.

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GGDSD win water polo championship

GGDSD College won the Panjab University Inter College Water Polo championship. The side posted a 10-6 win over SGGS College. Panjab University Campus claimed the third position. Meanwhile, in the Inter College Diving (Men), Chirag of GGDSD College won gold medal in the 1mtr category, followed by Sachin of SGGS College at second position and Shivam of DAV Hoshiarpur finished third.

In the 3mtr diving event, Sachin (SGGS), Shivam (DAV Hoshiarpur) and Chirag (GGDSD College) finished at top three position, respectively.