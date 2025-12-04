Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds camp on legal measures against drugs

The NSS unit of the faculty of law at Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) World University organised an awareness camp on legal measures against drug abuse at Dhirpur village.

Titled “Justice Over Junk: Legal Shields Against Drug Shadows”, the camp aimed to equip students and community members with essential knowledge about the legal mechanisms designed to safeguard society from the growing threat of drug abuse. The session strengthened awareness about the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with special emphasis on Sections 27–35, which outline penalties, presumptions of culpability, and procedural safeguards.

Programme officer Dr Navneet Kaur highlighted the critical role of FIRs in drug-related offences, the importance of timely reporting, and how swift legal intervention could protect individuals and communities from the long-term consequences of drug abuse.

Special attention was given to vulnerable groups — particularly students and migrants — to reinforce the significance of legal literacy and preventive education. Participants were also sensitised to principles of restorative justice, including rehabilitation, victim support, and community-based solutions.