Srinagar boy walks free in rape case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 6

A special Fast-Track Special Court, Chandigarh, has acquitted a Srinagar youth in a rape case. He is also facing allegations of ‘love jihad’.

On the complaint of a city girl, the UT police had registered the case against the youth under Sections 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act on July 18, 2017.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the accused befriended her on Facebook around a year ago. Later, they started meeting. The victim claimed that she was a minor.

The victim alleged that the accused took her to a hotel in Burail where she was raped. He then returned to his native place.

Later, the victim filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in June 2018 in which she alleged that she was forcibly converted to Islam and later gang-raped by relatives of the accused.

In her plea before the High Court, the girl sought directions for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the CBI. She alleged that the UT police did not investigate the case fairly.

In the petition, she claimed that the accused contacted her on Facebook in January 2016, posing as a Hindu boy and both became friends. Later, she came to know that he was a Muslim. When she refused to continue the relationship, the boy threatened to commit suicide.

She then consented to continue the relationship and stayed in touch over phone. The boy’s family members also started talking to her.

The duo met again in April 2017 at a hotel in Chandigarh where he allegedly forced her into a physical relationship and clicked her objectionable photographs. She alleged that the boy took her to a mosque in Burail village in Chandigarh where she was converted to Islam. After the marriage, the boy moved to Srinagar. She travelled to Srinagar in 2017 where the boy’s mother forcefully terminated her pregnancy.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in 2018.

Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Rajnish Gupta, counsel for the accused, argued that the youth was falsely implicated in the case. He said the victim failed to prove that she was minor. She filed the FIR after unexplained delay of over two months after the alleged rape incident. No medical examination of the victim was done.

After hearing the arguments, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Chandigarh, acquitted the youth of the charges framed against him.