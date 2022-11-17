St John’s, Sacred Heart cagers emerge champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

St John’s School, Sector 26, and Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the St Xavier’s Basketball Trophy for Boys and Girls, respectively.

In the girls’ U-14 final, the Sacred Heart team defeated St Xavier’s, Sector 44, (16-06). Samaya scored five points for the winning side, while Samreet added six to the St Xavier’s tally. Strawberry Fields, Chandigarh, defeated Chitkara International (18-0) to claim the third position. Anika gathered eight points for the winning side.

In the boys’ U-16 final, the St John’s team registered a (31-22) win over St Xavier’s School. Edwin scored eight points for the winning team, while Bhawin gathered seven points for the losing side. Strawberry Fields lads claimed third position by registering a (24-18) win over St Xavier’s, Panchkula. Uday Kang starred in his team’s win by scoring 14 points, while Aditya gathered five points for the losing side.

Edwin of St John’s School was adjudged the player of the tournament in the boys’ category, while Samaya of Sacred Heart was named the player of the tournament in girls’ category.