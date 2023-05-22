St John’s school bag football title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

In a tie-breaker finish final, St John’s High School, Sector 26, edged past hosts St Soldier International School, Sector 28, to win the 11th Saint Soldier Football Tournament.

After no goals were scored in the stipulated 70 minutes, the title winner was decided on the penalty shootout. The Sector 26 team recorded a (4-3) win to bag the title.

Kabir Kalia of St John’s was given the player of the tournament title, while the best goalkeeper title was awarded to Aniket Kullu. Sukhveer Singh and Sagalpreet Singh of the host team grabbed the best scorer and defender trophies, respectively.

A total of 14 teams from the tricity competed for the trophy. Colonel JS Narang, war veteran and founder administrator of the school, along with others awarded the winners.