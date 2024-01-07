St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The school hosted a one-day screening of movies from various genres to celebrate International Kids Film Festival. The day witnessed the screening of short, exemplary movies with various themes and in different languages, leaving the kids enthralled and captivated. The initiative aimed at fostering love for language, culture and story-telling among students while enhancing their vocabulary and comprehending skills. Principal Monica Chawla shared the importance of cinema in today's world where literacy does not confine itself to simply reading and writing.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec, chd

The school conducted a special programme on the first working day of the year 2024 to seek blessings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The path of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and Sri Anand Sahib were recited. School students mesmerised the audience with divine verses.