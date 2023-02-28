St Joseph's Cricket Academy lift trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Skipper Adhiraj Kurl scored a quick-fire 68 off 29 balls to help St Joseph’s School Cricket Academy beat Saupin’s School Cricket Academy by 154 runs in the final of the Sub-Junior Challenger Cricket League.

Batting first, the host team scored 259/4 in 30 overs with the help of Kurl and Gursimran Singh (67).

In reply Saupin’s team was bundled out for 105 runs. Surya Lohatia (24) remained the top scorer for the side. Kurla was awarded with the best batsman and man of the tournament titles, while Hitansh Singh (best bowlers), Harjagteshwar (best wicketkeeper), Gursimran Singh (man of the match) and Tarunjot Singh (best fielder) were other main performers.