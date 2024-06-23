St Joseph's School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, to host conference

St Joseph's School, Sector 44, Chandigarh
St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, is set to host the GRID Model United Nations (MUN) conference on June 29–30. Young delegates from various schools would engage in debates and discussions on pressing global issues. The MUN would be organised in order to provide an opportunity for students to develop these essential skills and gain a deeper understanding of international relations.
