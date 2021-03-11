St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Tej Pratap Singh Jassar has added another feather to his cap by winning silver in the gatka team event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021. He had also won bronze in the individual category. Principal Monica Chawla was appreciative of Tej Pratap's performance and wished him many such successes in his sporting journey.

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

An awareness workshop was organised at the school in connection with the spread of water-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. The symptoms related to the diseases and ways to prevent them were discussed. Associate director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged the students to spread awareness on keeping the surroundings clean.

Valley public school, Panchkula

Two students bagged awards at the 5th Hanu Taekwondo Championship held at Sector 37. Parinita Nagoji of Class IV won gold and Pihu Nagoji of Class II bronze. Principal Umamaheswari congratulated and encouraged the winners.