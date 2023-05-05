St Mary’s, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony was held at the school in the presence of Chairman Fr Aju Abraham, Principal Martin Das Rao and members of management committee. The council members were conferred with badges and sashes as a mark of their responsibility and authority. The Principal administered the oath to all office-bearers. Hiten Walia, School Head Boy, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A special assembly on Buddha Purnima was conducted by the music department. It began with music-guided meditation by Atul Dubey, which was followed by ‘shanti mantras’ by the school choir. Students shared their thoughts, life teachings of Gautam Buddha and the importance of non-violence. The assembly concluded with a pledge by the entire school to contribute towards world peace, non-violence and service to humanity. Principal Rani Poddar shared the importance of Buddha's birth and his message to mankind.

Brookfield Int’l, New Chandigarh

The school organised an awareness yoga camp on its campus. Students performed various asanas. They were given tips on meditation. They were also taught basic exercises to keep themselves light and healthy.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

A study abroad seminar by SI-UK was held for students of the school. Students participated with great enthusiasm and explored opportunities to study in foreign countries. The event provided students with an opportunity to interact with experts in the field of international education and learn about various courses and programmes offered by universities overseas.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Members of Interact Club of the school visited Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and Kansal Forest Reserve for a nature walk. Around 50 students visited the forest reserve. They also visited Nature Interpretation Centre where they were informed about the various facets of nature, including flora and fauna.

SIS Public, Mohali

A prayer meet for ‘Gender Equality’ was held at the school by grade VII students. On the occasion, students presented a short play supporting equal participation of women in all fields.

Kids ‘R’ Kids, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day to teach students the value of labour dignity and the significance of respecting everyone for their contributions to the progress of the country. Class X students conducted a special assembly to pay regards to them.