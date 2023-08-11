St Mary's, Chandigarh

To expose the students to new facets of awareness of the human body, combining biology and human anatomy, an Inter-House Science Quiz was held at the school. The varied types of questions triggered the curious minds and made it a fun and learning event for all. School chairman Aju Abraham and Principal Martin Das Rao appreciated the participants for demonstrating their scientific knowledge, understanding and skills with a burst of energy and enthusiasm.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Story Telling’ competition for the students of class III as part of its Founder’s Day celebrations. The young storytellers came forth with wonderful tales highlighting different moral values of life. They used a variety of props to make their stories interesting and expressive.

GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

Several activities were held at the school to promote the campaign, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’. Students took a pledge to respect and serve the nation. A plantation drive was organised on the school campus. A special assembly and poster-making activity were also conducted on the theme.

CL DAV, Panchkula

Young poets of the school showcased their talents in a delightful poem recitation activity. The event aimed at nurturing love for literature and public speaking among students of classes I to III.

St Soldiers Int’l Convent, Mohali

The school has registered with The Bharat Scouts & Guides, Punjab. Charanpreet Singh, Assistant State Organiser Commissioner of Punjab, facilitated the students with the necessary information about the programme and its features. The session was informative and beneficial for the students.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec, Chd

The NSS wing and Eco Club of the school organised a tree plantation drive under the campaign, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’. Sector 40 area councillor Gurbaksh Rawat inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the school premises.

Doon International, Mohali

The school held a workshop to empower students with the knowledge of juvenile-related laws. The workshop was conducted by Harmandeep Kaur, a lawyer and an educationist. She sensitised the students to the provisions of the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Act and the IT Act.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

NSS volunteers collected and gave away ration items to Robin Hood, an NGO, for further distribution in flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Gian Jyoti Global, Mohali

Students of classes X to XII attended a mind booster workshop and got tips for securing success in exams. The resource person gave a presentation on various career choices available to the students.

Sharda Sarvhitkari Model, Chd

The school celebrated its Founder’s Day. School newsletter was released on the occasion. A tree plantation drive was also held at the school. At the end, prasad was distributed among all present.