St Soldier International, Mohali

A special assembly, 'Animal Kingdom', was conducted by LKG toddlers. The students enacted, sang songs and spoke about different animals and their habitats. In their beautiful costumes and masks, the tiny tots mesmerised one and all. The assembly concluded with a message, Save Animals Save Nature. Principal Anjli Sharma and Headmistress Amrit Kalsi lauded the efforts of students.

St Stephen’s, Chandigarh

As part of their ongoing ruby jubilee celebrations, the school hosted 'Mausam', which saw participation by nine schools. There were 10 inter-school competitions and two contests for underprivileged children supported by NGOs in the tricity. The competitions included rangoli, fancy dress, tie and dye, declamation, PPT, decorating a tree, pot and stone painting, fireless cooking and singing.

St Xavier’s, Panchkula

A Spell Bee was organised in the junior wing of the school wherein students challenged their vocabulary, spelling, communication and comprehensive skills as they made their way through various rounds of the competition. Headmistress Cynthia Shear stressed the need for such competitions to promote creativity, learning and pronunciation leading to correct usage of English words.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Road Safety Week under Swachhata Pakhwada and conducted various activities like poster making, slogan writing, painting, film making, lecture on traffic lights, speed, zebra crossing, use of seat belt, avoiding use of mobile while driving, etc.

Delhi Public, Chandigarh

The school bid adieu to its outgoing class of the 2022-23 session during a function under the theme, 'Vidaayi'. The programme commenced with the welcome address by Principal Reema Dewan. Head Boy Ayush Hans and Head Girl Agrima Sudhir expressed their gratitude towards their alma mater and acknowledged their mixed feelings towards leaving the institution.

