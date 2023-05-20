St Soldier, St John’s set up title clash

Chandigarh, May 19
Hosts St Soldier International School, Sector 28, will face St John’s High School, Sector 26, in the title clash of the 11th Saint Soldier Football Trophy.
In the first semifinal played today, the hosts recorded a 2-0 win over St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44.
Sukhveer Singh scored two goals (2nd and 35th minute) to help the team storm into the final.
In the second semifinal, St John’s team registered a 1-0 win over Ryan International School. Anish netted the lone goal of the match in the 13th minute.
