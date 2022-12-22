St Stephen’s-45 win football tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, won the U-18 Brother Meredith Football Tournament, which concluded today.

In the final, the Sector 45 team registered a (4-2) win over St John’s High School, Sector 26, in a tie-breaker finish. Ishmeet Singh, Kartikay Singh, Sukhveer and Nodit scored for the winning side.

Custodian Jaideep Singh save two spot kicks to help the side claim the title. Jaideep was also given the best goal keeper of the tournament award.