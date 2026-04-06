Panic gripped St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 here on Monday morning following a bomb threat, prompting a massive search operation by the police.

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Continuing a series of hoax threats targeting educational institutes, the school reported a message warning of a bomb on the premises. Acting swiftly, senior police officials, a bomb detection squad and a dog unit reached the spot, sources said.

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A thorough check was carried out on the school premises before authorities declared the area safe.

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The email, received around 9.20 am, also threatened to attack various other places in the city.