Chandigarh's St Stephen’s School receives bomb threat
A thorough check is carried out on the school premises before authorities declare the area safe
Police on high alert at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 in Chandigarh on Monday following a hoax bomb threat.
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Panic gripped St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 here on Monday morning following a bomb threat, prompting a massive search operation by the police.
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Continuing a series of hoax threats targeting educational institutes, the school reported a message warning of a bomb on the premises. Acting swiftly, senior police officials, a bomb detection squad and a dog unit reached the spot, sources said.
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A thorough check was carried out on the school premises before authorities declared the area safe.
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The email, received around 9.20 am, also threatened to attack various other places in the city.
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