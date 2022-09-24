St Stephen's School, Togan, organised an inter-house basketball tournament in the school campus. Teams from the four Houses-Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn-played six matches against each other. Saturn House bagged the first position, Neptune stood second and Mars won the third place. Anmol Singh Rajput (Class XII) was declared the best player of the tournament. Director Harold Carver, managing trustee Diana Carver, Principal Roy da Silva and teachers commended the efforts and the sense of participation that each player showed during the entire tournament.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Legal Literacy Club of AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a one act play activity on the theme of domestic abuse. Class XI students participated enthusiastically and put up an eye-opening show. The children presented the concept of domestic violence in a very mature manner and all the students pledged to abstain from it and to raise their voice whenever and wherever they see it.

SAINT SOLDIER INt’L SCHOOL, CHANDIGARH

The athletics team of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28B, Chandigarh, did the school proud at the Chandigarh Sub-Junior and Junior State Athletics Championship with an incredible tally of five gold, one silver and eight bronze medals. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the athletes and coach Surinder Pal Sandhu. Gold medal winners were Prabhjot in high jump and the U-16 boys relay team. Silver and bronze medals were won in shotput, 800 meters, long jump and U-14 relay. The youngest member of the team, Lavina of Class I, won bronze medal in the 50-m race in the U-8 category.

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

St Xavier's, Panchkula, paid a hearty tribute to their respected and beloved founder late Andrew J Gosain on his birth anniversary. The students participated in a raft of fun-filled activities to celebrate this auspicious day. Students showcased their creative skills by preparing artful craft-work like Chinese hand fans, African spears and whacky Hawaiian masks. The celebrations began with a school prayer song followed by an uplifting speech by the Principal, George S Shear. Emphatic poem recitation, mellifluous songs by the choir and fluid dance performances enthralled the audience. The chairman, I William, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks and the magnificent celebrations concluded with the school anthem.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

In order to promote women empowerment and female leadership, girls parliament was formed at Delhi Public School, Mohali. Pramod Sharma, Yuvsatta, facilitated students regarding the proceedings of the parliament and motivated them through self-confidence and capacity-building exercises. Students were encouraged to speak up and assert themselves as citizens whose voices deserve to be heard. As part of the mock parliament session, a council of ministers was also formed who plan to undertake various activities and projects to promote 'Girl Power'. Vice-Principal Pawan Singh pinned the badges to the appointees and administered the oath of office.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Yuvsatta, an NGO, in collaboration with CREST organised a peace award presentation ceremony at Dev Samaj College, Chandigarh. Ten schools were given peace awards for initiating peace clubs and inculcating service before self. GGS School Principal Nina Pandey received the award on behalf of Parveen Setya, school MD, from chief guest Dr Inderjeet Kaur, patron, president, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar.