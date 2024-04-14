St Stephen’s secure win in football league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

St Stephen’s Football Club recorded a 2-0 win over Maruti Football Club during the ongoing Chandigarh Senior Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Aditya Sindhi was right on target in the 16th minute to St Stephen’s a flying start. The second goal was scored is the second half, as Hunar netted the ball over the goal line in the 61st minute. In the second match, Sandhu Football Club played a 3-3 draw against Golden Football Club. Tsewang Namgyal scored the opening goal for the Golden Club in the 10th minute.

However, Rupesh scored the equaliser in 35th minute for Sandhu Club , followed by another goal in 44th minute. Diamond Yumnam again put the match at par in 54th minute. Sandhu Club again surpassed, as Tarun sored the team’s third goal in 68th minute. Khumu Kanchan netted a goal to level the scores for the Golden Club.

