St Stephen’s win ICSE football meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, won the ICSE Inter-School Football Tournament (Chandigarh region), today.

In the final, the host team logged a 2-0 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Both the teams performed equally well, but the St Stephen’s boys had more ball possession. The match ended in a goalless draw after the stipulated 70 minutes.

However, during 20 minutes of extra time, Om Sharma netted the first goal of the match for the hosts, while Nodit doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the match.

#Football