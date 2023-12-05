St Xavier’s athletes lift overall trophy

Chandigarh, December 4

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, won the overall trophy of the ICSE Annual Cross Country Race for the fifth consecutive year. The event was conducted in the junior (boys and girls) 3km and senior (boys and girls) 4km categories.

In the girls’ senior category, Plaksha of St Xavier’s School claimed gold medal, while Iknoor bagged silver. Amaira of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, claimed the third position. The Sector 44 team claimed the best team title.

In the boys’ senior category, Abhimanyu Bhatt claimed gold medal, followed by Bir Pratap Singh who finished second. Raj Yadav claimed the third position. In the girls’ junior event, Vaani Malhotra, Aradhita Sharma and Sidiksha Sharma claimed top positions. Armaan, Rishab Tiwari and Naman Gulati claimed first three positions in the boys’ junior event. A total of 110 athletes from various schools of this region participated in this event.