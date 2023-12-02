St Xavier's boys claim cricket title

Chandigarh, December 1
Rishabh Tiwari (48) and Laksh (20) helped St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, defeat Delhi Public School, Sector 40, by 10 wickets in the final of the 5th St Xavier’s Inter-school Cricket Tournament.
The hosts skipper won the toss and put the Sector 40 outfit to bat. The side posted 74 before getting all out in 18.1 overs. Aarav (23) and Yuvraj (16) remained the main scorers for the side. Yuvraj, Siraj and Tiwari took three wickets each. In reply, the hosts achieved the target in the ninth over.
St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, recorded a one-run win over AKSIPS-45 to claim the third position. Batting first, the Zirakpur team scored 110 runs in 19.3 overs. In reply, AKSIPS posted 109/6 in the allotted 20 overs.
