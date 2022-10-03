St Xavier’s emerge football champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, won the Andrew J Gosain Memorial Five-a-side Football Tournament organised by St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. In the final, the Chandigarh outfit defeated the hosts by 3-1. Ujjwal was declared the player of the tournament.

The team consisted of Ujjwal, Sarvansh, Saarthak, Krishnaa, Gurkanwar, Kunal, Ansh and Loachan. It was trained by coaches Bhupinder Gosain and Tarun Gusain.

