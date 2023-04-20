St Xavier's, Panchkula

The school held its investiture ceremony with zest and zeal. The official ceremony began after invoking God’s blessings with a prayer. The cabinet members and club representatives were honoured with badges.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

' Arya Yuva Samaj ' of the school held an event to mark 'Hansraj Day' by paying homage to the eminent educationist and social reformer Mahatma Hansraj on his 159th birth anniversary. The day started on an auspicious note by performing a 'havan' in the presence of Swami Sampurnanand Sarswati (Karnal). This was followed by a series of competitions like declamation, quiz, essay writing, poster making, fancy dress and 'bhajan' singing, all depicting the life and works of Mahatma Hansraj. About 430 students from various schools of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Surajpur participated in the event.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a seminar for educators on the theme, 'Pedagogic interventions to create innovative classrooms of 21st century'. The workshop was well attended by teachers from leading schools of the tricity. Dr Pawan Sudhir, Professor & Head, Department of Education in Arts and Aesthetics, NCERT, and Makke Leppanen, Master of Psychology and MBA, University of Sydney, were the resource persons.

CLDAV, Panchkula

To promote love for books and reading habits among children, the school organised a visit to "Load the box book fair" at Lajpat Rai Bhawan. Around 70 students from classes VII to XI visited the fair, which featured over 10 lakh new and pre-owned books from over 20 genres.

Doon International, Mohali

The Doon International Old Students' Association (DIOSA) organised its second alumni meet in the auditorium of the school. DIOSA president Harlove Singh spoke about the lofty objectives of the association. Students and teachers shared their experiences of their stint at the school. A number of fun games were played by students. Alumni presented a mesmerising bhangra performance that added to the exuberance of the occasion.