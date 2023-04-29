St Xavier's, Panchkula

An inter-house declamation competition was held at the school. It served as an ideal platform for facilitating an exchange of ideas among the students of grades 6 to 10. The participants engrossed the student audience with their vibrant oratory skills.
Manav Mangal Smart World, Z’pur
A new students' council was constituted at the school. The investiture ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Principal Aneela Kinder. Badges were pinned to young office-bearers and sashes were presented as mark of their responsibility. It was followed by a march past by all office-bearers of the four houses - Green Acers, Green Champions, Green Crusaders and Green Marvels.
Solitaire Int’l, Panchkula
English Language Week was celebrated at the school with great zeal. Students, who were dressed up as renowned literature laureates, shared words of wisdom with the audience. Besides highlighting The Renaissance era, they also presented the journey of English language and the changes it went through before acquiring the modern shape.
