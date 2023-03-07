STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The UT Vigilance Department has arrested a driver employed with the State Transport Authority (STA) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The suspect, identified as Balwinder Singh, had demanded bribe from the complainant on the pretext of getting a BS-IV vehicle registered in back date. Registration of BS-IV vehicles is not done now.

Vigilance officials claimed that the alleged deal was fixed at Rs 70,000, out of which Rs 40,000 was already paid by the complainant.

The suspect demanded the remaining Rs 30,000 following which the complainant informed the Vigilance Department.

Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and nabbed the suspect red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has been registered at the Vigilance police station.