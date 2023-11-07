Stabbed by brother, man succumbs to injuries at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

A Dadu Majra resident identified as Rahul (32) was stabbed on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries at the PGI today.

Ajay (34), a Dadu Majra resident, was arrested for stabbing his mother Kamla (50) and two younger brothers Rahul and Anil (30) at their house in the night.

Ajay, in an inebriated state, came home around 9 pm and started beating his mother. When one of the younger brothers stopped him, he had an altercation with and left the house. Around 12 am, he came back home and attacked his mother and two brothers with a knife. Rahul sustained stab wounds on face and head.

A case under Sections 307, 324 and 506 of the Indian Peanl Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Maloya police station against the suspect.

#PGI Chandigarh