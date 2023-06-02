Stadiums still closed despite DC's orders, players stage protest

Mohali, June 1

Led by Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, badminton players in the city today gathered at the Phase V stadium and held a protest for immediate opening of sports stadiums under GMADA.

Akash Walia, Sukhdeep Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Dr Satpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Garima, Manika, Navya Pandey, Abhishek Soni, Manpreet Singh, Jatin Sabharwal and others said these stadiums had been lying closed for more than two years.

They said GMADA had spent crores on renovation of these stadiums recently. They said despite Deputy Commissioner’s instructions, these stadiums had not been opened and players were forced to suffer.

Bedi said he would meet the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Chief Administrator of GMADA and demand opening of these stadiums. He said the DC had issued instructions to open stadiums within 15 days. He said if stadiums were not opened, they would be forced to go to court. — TNS

Broken approach road to Sewa Kendra

Mohali MC Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the approach road to Phase 3B1 Sewa Kendra located next to a hospital was in bad condition. He said even walking on the road was difficult. He demanded that the administration should get the road repaired immediately. He said people had complained that it was difficult to gauge potholes on the road after rain as these get filled with water.