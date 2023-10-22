Staffers want ad hoc bonus on Central pattern

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

The Federation of UT Employees and Workers, Chandigarh, has demanded the grant of non-productivity linked (ad hoc) bonus to the UT employees for 2022-23 on the pattern of Central Government employees.

In a communication to the UT Administrator, the federation requested for the implementation of the same for regular, contract, casual, outsource or daily wage employees of Group C and non-gazetted employees of Group B of the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation who are being governed under the Central Civil Services Rules and getting pay and allowances on Central pattern.

Gopal Datt Joshi, general secretary of the federation, said the UT employees were earlier getting the bonus when they were getting pay scales on the Central pattern and the same was stopped after switching from Central pay scales and rules. Now, the MHA again implemented the Central Civil Service Rules and Pay Scales from April 1, 2022. The staff thus deserved ad hoc bonus.