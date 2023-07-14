Stagnant water troubles housing society residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

Residents of Bankers Enclave, Sector 50, are facing problems due to stagnant water in the adjoining forest area.

The colony residents said the area was inundated for the past few days and the water had not receded even as the rain had stopped.

They said the accumulated water would lead to breeding of flies and mosquitoes. Residents said they also have to bear with the foul smell emanating from the stagnant water. “We have tried to approach the department concerned, but to no avail,” said colony residents.