Stamp vendors at tehsil offices told to come early

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

A majority of government employees are reaching office according to the new timings, but stamp vendors and ‘arjinavis’ (document writers) who operate from outside tehsil offices and the District Administrative Complex, are yet to follow the instructions.

Officials in Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar said the licensed stamp vendors and document writers had been told to start the work on time.

During checking in Mohali, it was found that several of them were not there at 7.30am. “The work is severely hit if stamp vendors and ‘arjinavis’ do not come by the time officials and public reach offices. They have been asked to follow the new timings,” said an administration official.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta checked the government offices for late comers and found most of the employees reaching on time. A patwari was issued notice for coming late to the office.

Stamp vendors and document writers outside the tehsil offices are still starting their work at 9 am or 10 am, leading to delay in documentation.