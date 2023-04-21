Stars bedazzle fans at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 20

Overcoming bumper-to-bumper traffic and hot weather, thousands of fans enjoyed a perfect evening studded with a fine performances by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings clash at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today. Though the hosts were having support from the stands, it was the RCB which got the maximum cheer from spectators. In the evening, Mohammed Siraj stole the show by pulling off RCB’s third win in six games.

“It was a total ‘paisa-vasool’ performance,” said Parbhat Gupta, a spectator. “The hosts tried their best to chase the target, but failed. The tournament still has many matches to go, and I hope the team will make a comeback with victories,” added Pritish Kapoor.

Earlier, all roads leading to the stadium witnessed a huge rush of vehicles. The security at all entry points was up to the mark, but the outer entrance near Gate No. 6 was unattended.

“It was a huge task to reach the stadium before the start of the match. We have to park our vehicle 2 km away from the venue and walk all the way in this humid weather. VVIPs are allowed to park their vehicles near the stadium. The authorities should plan similar for other fans too. Arrangements should be made for handicapped and old people, who wish to see a match live,” added Mahima Singh, a spectator.

The stadium will now host the next match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 28.