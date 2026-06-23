Start evening OPDs at healthcare centres in rural areas of Chandigarh: Panel

The Social Welfare Committee of the UT Administration on Monday recommended starting evening outpatient department (OPD) services be started at healthcare centres in rural areas of Chandigarh.

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The committee, which met under the chairmanship of former MP Satya Pal Jain, noted that evening OPDs have already been started at the Sector 16 and Manimajra hospitals and would be introduced in the dispensaries at Sectors 22 and 45 too. The committee recommended to the UT Administration to start evening OPD in the healthcare centres in the rural areas, slum areas and areas dominated by economically weaker sections of society on a priority basis.

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The committee recommended the construction of Mazdoor Bhawan at the site of Labour Chowk in Sector 44. The panel also urged the police authorities to trace nine children who had gone missing from Chandigarh.

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The committee was of the opinion that a home for senior citizens may be planned near Snehalaya in Maloya, where orphaned children are currently residing. With the construction of a senior citizens’ home, old persons and children could fill the gap in each other’s lives.

The committee also asked the UT Administration to take up the issue of revision of old-age pension with the Central Government on priority basis so that the benefit could be increased to Rs 2,000 per month in Chandigarh.

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The meeting was attended by the representatives from the Chandigarh Police, Municipal Corporation, Town Planning Department and the office of UT Chief Engineer.