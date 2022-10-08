Start-up market at Panchkula college

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 7

A “Swa Udyami Bazaar” (start-up market) was organised at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Government Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya here today. It was organised in collaboration with the Start-up Accelerator Chamber of Commerce under the guidance of Dr Reeta Gupta, Principal of the college. Dr Renuka and Dr Tanushree Chandra managed the event.

SDM Panchkula Richa Rathi inaugurated the event as chief guest. Stalls of various products made by students were set up. Hand-beaten coffee, terracotta products, clothes, hand ground spices, pickles, games, quiz, fruit chaat and other items were available at the stalls.

#Mansa #Panchkula